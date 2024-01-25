Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,025.78
    -8.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,868.55
    +3.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    37,806.39
    -99.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7399
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.41
    +0.32 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    54,036.07
    +323.12 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,015.50
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,961.86
    -14.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    +0.0360 (+0.87%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,604.50
    -16.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.14
    +0.59 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,527.67
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,162.01
    -64.47 (-0.18%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6797
    +0.0007 (+0.10%)
     

OpenAI's Altman discussed chip-making venture with US Congress members -WaPo

Reuters

Jan 24 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has had discussions with members of the U.S. Congress about increasing the world's supply of advanced computer chips for training and running artificial intelligence (AI) programs as he seeks to launch an expensive venture to build new chip factories, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Altman has discussed where and how to build new semiconductor factories, known in the industry as "fabs," with the members of Congress, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussion. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)