OpenAI's Altman discussed chip-making venture with US Congress members -WaPo

Jan 24 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has had discussions with members of the U.S. Congress about increasing the world's supply of advanced computer chips for training and running artificial intelligence (AI) programs as he seeks to launch an expensive venture to build new chip factories, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Altman has discussed where and how to build new semiconductor factories, known in the industry as "fabs," with the members of Congress, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussion. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)