OpenAI Restructures AGI Readiness Team Amid Adviser Miles Brundage's Departure

Disbanding its "AGI Readiness" team, which guided Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed OpenAI on managing artificial general intelligence (AGI) and evaluating the global technological readiness, Senior Adviser Miles Brundage, made the news leaving in line with the restructuring.

Previously a subteam under AGI Readiness headed by Pamela Mishkin, OpenAI's Economic Research team will now answer Ronnie Chatterji, the new chief economist. The remaining AGI Readiness team members would be moved to other departments of the company, Brundage added.

Brundage left citing growing opportunity costs and difficulties with OpenAI's publishing review rules as grounds for his leaving. Although he recognized the need for some limitations, he thought they had grown too immense. Seeking a more autonomous strategy, Brundage intends to form or join a charity concentrated on AI policy research and activism.

OpenAI supported Brundage's leaving, pointing out his decision to pursue independent AI policy research could have a more general impact. "We are excited to learn from his work and follow its impact," OpenAI spokesman said in praising his contributions. Brundage emphasized that OpenAI and other labs are not ready for the difficulties of AGI, repeating issues raised in a July report on the relocation of OpenAI chief Aleksander Madry under Democratic senators' safety concerns.

