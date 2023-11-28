Advertisement
OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors- The Information

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows OpenAI logo

(Reuters) -OpenAI is not expected to offer Microsoft and other investors a seat on its new nine-person board, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The report said Microsoft and other shareholders such as Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital and Sequoia Capital are not expected to be offered a board seat.

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)