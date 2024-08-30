Advertisement
OpenAI names political veteran Lehane as head of global policy, NYT reports

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows OpenAI logo

(Reuters) - ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has named political veteran Chris Lehane as its vice president of global policy, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Lehane, who is a member of the executive team at OpenAI, was a former policy chief for Airbnb and a member of the Clinton White House.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The appointment comes as Apple and chip giant Nvidia are reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that could value the Microsoft-backed startup above $100 billion.

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported that OpenAI is weighing changes to its corporate structure to become more investor-friendly.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)