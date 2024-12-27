OpenAI outlines new for-profit structure to stay ahead in costly AI race

By Aditya Soni and Arsheeya Bajwa

(Reuters) -OpenAI on Friday outlined plans to revamp its structure, saying it would create a public benefit corporation that would make it easier to raise capital and remove the restrictions imposed on the startup by its current nonprofit parent.

Under the proposed structure, the ChatGPT maker's existing for-profit arm will become a Delaware public benefit corporation (PBC) - a company that is structured to consider the interests of society in addition to shareholder value.

The nonprofit meanwhile will have a "significant interest" in the PBC in the form of shares as determined by independent financial advisers, OpenAI said in a blogpost, adding that it would be one of the "best resourced nonprofits in history."

OpenAI started in 2015 as a research-focused non-profit but created a for-profit unit four years later to secure funding for the high costs of AI development. Its unusual structure gave control of the for-profit unit to the nonprofit and was in focus last year when Sam Altman was fired as CEO only to return days later after employee outrage on the move.

As the expensive pursuit of artificial general intelligence, or AI that surpasses human intelligence, heats up, OpenAI has been looking to make changes to attract ever more investment.

Its latest $6.6 billion funding round at a valuation of $157 billion was contingent on whether the ChatGPT-maker can upend its corporate structure and remove a profit cap for investors, Reuters has reported.

'CRITICAL STEP'

"We once again need to raise more capital than we'd imagined. Investors want to back us but, at this scale of capital, need conventional equity and less structural bespokeness," the Microsoft-backed startup said on Friday.

"The hundreds of billions of dollars that major companies are now investing into AI development show what it will really take for OpenAI to continue pursuing the mission."

Its plans to create a PBC would align the startup with rivals such as Anthropic and Elon Musk-owned xAI that use a similar structure and recently raised billions in funding.

Anthropic garnered another $4 billion investment from existing investor Amazon.com last month, while xAI raised around $6 billion in equity financing earlier in December.

"The key to the announcement is that the for-profit side of OpenAI 'will run and control OpenAI's operations and business,'" DA Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria said.

"This is the critical step the company needs to make in order to continue fund raising," Luria said, although he added that the move did "not necessitate OpenAI going public."

Story Continues