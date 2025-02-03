Ontario PCs pledge billions in stimulus that would flow after election if tariffs hit

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is defending simultaneously wearing two hats — campaigning in a snap election he called and taking anti-tariff actions as premier.

This is a bad time for Ontario to find itself in an election, the other political party leaders say, amid the chaos of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods were expected on Feb. 1, then on Feb. 4 and now not for at least another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Despite the turmoil, Ford steadfastly maintains he can respond to tariffs as premier while also campaigning for re-election.

He announced a few retaliatory measures as premier in recent days, including removing American products from Liquor Control Board of Ontario shelves and banning American companies from provincial contracts. He said Monday morning he would rip up a $100-million contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote areas via Starlink satellite technology.

Those moves — including the Starlink cancellation he had touted hours earlier at a campaign event — were put on hold Monday afternoon after Trump spoke to Trudeau and agreed to a month-long reprieve.

As part of its re-election campaign, Ford's party also responded to the tariff threat by announcing big-ticket stimulus spending measures worth tens of billions of dollars that they would not be able to implement until after election day on Feb. 27.

At an election announcement earlier on Monday, Ford bristled at a suggestion that an early election call was reckless because he wouldn't be able to effectively respond to any tariffs implemented during the campaign.

"We're going to do everything we can as we're standing here," he said. "If any emergencies come, I'll reconvene cabinet. That's not an unusual request."

As premier, he also continued an American media blitz that he began last year, part of his attempts to convince Trump to back down from his tariff threat.

As PC leader, Ford has said a re-elected Tory government would significantly expand the Skills Development Fund for training and employment programs as well as infrastructure spending, as part of a stimulus package.

The party also announced Monday, in response to the expected tariffs, that they would put $10 billion toward support for employers through a six-month deferral of provincially administered taxes on Ontario businesses and $3 billion toward payroll tax and premium relief. They pledged $600 million for a fund aimed at attracting investments and $300 million to expand an Ontario manufacturing tax credit, among several other measures.

