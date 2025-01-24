Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to call snap election next week: sources

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford plans to call a snap election next Wednesday and send Ontarians to the polls on Feb. 27, The Canadian Press has learned.

Two senior government sources say Ford recently made the decision for the rare winter election after waffling for months.

The Canadian Press is not naming them so they can speak candidly about internal government deliberations.

The election had been set for June 2026, but Ford has said he needs a new mandate in order to deal with four years of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States.

He all but confirmed an imminent election earlier Thursday.

"I'm asking for a mandate from the people of Ontario to make sure that we protect them," Ford said at an unrelated announcement.

"I really feel we're going to be investing billions and billions of dollars to protect the people, to protect communities and protect businesses here, and there's no more important group of people than the people of Ontario to give you a clear mandate to be able to invest into the people and businesses."

His Progressive Conservative party plans to hold a "super caucus" event on Saturday to talk about the tariffs and "what's going on here in Ontario."

The sources say the event is about election preparation.

Ford said he can be both premier of the province and campaign as leader of the Progressive Conservatives. He still plans to head to Washington, D.C., twice in February to "make our case" to U.S. lawmakers to avoid tariffs.

Ford has said he expects Trump tariffs to hit Ontario particularly hard, specifically the auto sector. He said Ontario could lose upwards of 500,000 jobs should Trump follow through on his 25 per cent tariff threat.

Opposition parties have said an early election is not necessary because they would support stimulus spending, and Ford — a premier with a majority government — already has a mandate to protect Ontario's interests.

"Today, Doug Ford has chosen himself over our province," Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said in a social media post Thursday evening.

"Recklessness over responsibility. His own political career, over the countless Ontario workers at risk of losing their jobs at this time of record instability."

Prior to the looming trade war with the United States, the opposition parties were positioning housing and health care, particularly a shortage of family doctors, as two main campaign issues. Both are still likely to get a lot of attention amid tariff talk.

All parties have been preparing for the possibility of an early election since last spring.

