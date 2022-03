Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 21, 2022

Reuters

There's arguably little central banks can do to tame surging energy and commodity prices other than try to limit second-round effects as they are being absorbed by the economy. With oil prices jumping over $3 this morning and Brent above $110 a barrel, investors will be keen to hear later on today from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde how monetary policy can adjust without rocking the boat of the recovery. Strategists are indeed keeping a close eye on the spread between yields between of U.S. two-year and 10-year notes, fearing an inversion of that part of the curve could signal an impending recession.