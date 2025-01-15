Ontario eyes large, new nuclear plant near Port Hope

Ontario is taking some preliminary steps toward potentially building a new nuclear generating station near Port Hope, Ont.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says Ontario Power Generation is exploring the possibility following positive engagement with the local municipality and First Nation community.

Lecce previously announced in November that he had asked Ontario Power Generation to begin discussions with municipalities and First Nation communities around three OPG-owned sites where the province could potentially build new generation such as nuclear plants.

Port Hope and the Williams Treaties First Nations are the first to say they're willing to continue those discussions, and OPG says it is still exploring putting new power generation at its Nanticoke site in Haldimand County and Lambton in St. Clair.

Officials say OPG expects to start impact assessment activities this year for the Wesleyville site near Port Hope, and would hope to get construction and operation licences in the 2030s for operation in the 2040s.

Officials say the site could support a nuclear plant with a capacity of 8,000 to 10,000 megawatts, which is larger than any of Ontario's currently operating nuclear facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press