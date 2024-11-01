Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Colony Bankcorp's (NASDAQ:CBAN) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Colony Bankcorp's shares before the 6th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.1125 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.45 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Colony Bankcorp has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of US$15.21. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Colony Bankcorp paying out a modest 36% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Colony Bankcorp's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.3% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend at approximately 21% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Colony Bankcorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

