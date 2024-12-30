One WIA Gold Insider Raised Stake By 42% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for WIA Gold Limited's (ASX:WIA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WIA Gold

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Mark Arnesen for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$0.08 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.14), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:WIA Insider Trading Volume December 30th 2024

Does WIA Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that WIA Gold insiders own 14% of the company, worth about AU$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At WIA Gold Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in WIA Gold and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing WIA Gold. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for WIA Gold (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

