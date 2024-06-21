One THG Insider Raised Stake By 1,425% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for THG Plc's (LON:THG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for THG

THG Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Director Damian Sanders for UK£199k worth of shares, at about UK£0.64 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.63). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Damian Sanders.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does THG Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. THG insiders own 24% of the company, currently worth about UK£197m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About THG Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about THG. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing THG. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of THG.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

