One Tech Tip: How to get started with Bluesky

LONDON (AP) — Looking for a new social media platform because X, Threads and Mastodon just aren't cutting it? You could try Bluesky.

People seeking to avoid chaos, noise and political bluster in the aftermath of the U.S. elections are noticing a different mood on the Bluesky social platform, where the vibe is seemingly welcoming and there are noticeably fewer trolls.

The site announced it had rapidly added more than a million new users in the week after Election Day, and has emerged as one of the fastest growing rivals to Elon Musk’s X and similar platforms.

If you're tempted to check out the new space, here's a guide on how Bluesky works:

Getting started

Maybe you're not ready to commit to adding yet another social media account. No problem — you can still look around on Bluesky without signing up because all posts and profiles are public.

You might get a sense of deja vu because the platform's look and feel are very similar to X. That should be no surprise because Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was an early Bluesky champion. (Dorsey's no longer involved with Bluesky, which is owned and run by its executive team as a public benefit corporation.)

If you take the plunge and get an account, you'll need a username. You'll notice Bluesky handles are a little bit different because they end by default in the site's domain, .bsky.social.

You can personalize your handle to make it more memorable, by using your own website's domain or buying a custom one through Bluesky. But it might not be something most newbie users need or want to do right away.

How do I find interesting people?

Bluesky boasts that it gives users “algorithmic choice” to tailor the content they're shown instead of leaving it up to the whims of a centralized system.

“Our online experience doesn’t have to depend on billionaires unilaterally making decisions over what we see,” it says.

What it means is that you can follow custom feeds set up by other users, or design your own. If you tap #Feeds in the menu on the left, you'll see some default offerings like Cat Pics and Gardening. My Bangers is a list of your most popular posts by likes and Catch Up shows the site's most popular posts from the past 24 hours. You can find more by doing a search and tapping the Feeds button.

There's also the usual “Discover” feed of suggested posts and a chronological feed of accounts that you follow.

To help new users settle in, Bluesky has starter packs of recommended feeds and accounts to follow, which anyone can create and share. They don’t show up in Bluesky's search results but can be found in directories online.

