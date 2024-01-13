The one-year returns for JELD-WEN Holding's (NYSE:JELD) shareholders have been respectable, yet its earnings growth was even better

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) share price is up 60% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 34% lower than it was three years ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for JELD-WEN Holding investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

JELD-WEN Holding was able to grow EPS by 277% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 60% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on JELD-WEN Holding, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that JELD-WEN Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that JELD-WEN Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 60% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for JELD-WEN Holding you should know about.

