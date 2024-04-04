One Regal Partners Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at Regal Partners Limited's (ASX:RPL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Regal Partners

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regal Partners

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Investment Officer of Long & Short Equities Philip King for AU$760k worth of shares, at about AU$2.34 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$3.04. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Regal Partners insiders own about AU$479m worth of shares (which is 62% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Regal Partners Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Regal Partners insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Regal Partners insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regal Partners. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Regal Partners you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

