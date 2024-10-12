One Nicola Mining Insider Raised Stake By 427% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Nicola Mining Inc.'s (CVE:NIM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nicola Mining

The Independent Chairman Frank Hogel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.20 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.31), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Nicola Mining

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Nicola Mining insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about CA$1.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nicola Mining Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Nicola Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Nicola Mining stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nicola Mining. For example, Nicola Mining has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

