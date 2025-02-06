One Nautilus Biotechnology Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NAUT ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nautilus Biotechnology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Sujal Patel for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$2.89 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.76 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sujal Patel.

Sujal Patel purchased 50.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$2.81. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NAUT Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2025

Does Nautilus Biotechnology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Nautilus Biotechnology insiders own about US$71m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nautilus Biotechnology Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Nautilus Biotechnology insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Nautilus Biotechnology and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nautilus Biotechnology (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

