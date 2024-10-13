One million top taxpayers pay more than two fifths of all income tax

Rachel Reeves has been forced to reassess some of her planned tax raids on higher earners - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg Finance LP

Top rate taxpayers now pay more than two fifths of all income tax, according to official data that lays bare how reliant Britain is on just 1m workers.

Taxpayers subject to the 45p rate are expected to contribute £124bn to the Treasury’s coffers this year, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) data.

This is more than is raised from corporation tax, as well as the amount that the Treasury receives annually from fuel duties, council tax and business rates combined.

Rachel Reeves has been forced to reassess some of her planned tax raids on non-doms and higher earners in the Budget after Treasury officials warned the Chancellor they risk generating little money

Income tax is the single biggest revenue raiser for the Treasury, and is expected to generate £300bn to help fund public services this year.

Official data show there are 1.13m top rate taxpayers in the UK who will pay an average of £110,000 each in income tax this year, up from 950,000 45p rate taxpayers in 2023-24.

This compares with 29.5m basic rate taxpayers who are expected to contribute £82.8bn to the Treasury’s coffers, representing 28pc of income tax revenues, and 6.3m higher rate taxpayers who will pay roughly £93.7bn in income tax this year, representing 31pc of revenues.

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that those with the “broadest shoulders” will bear the heaviest burden in what he described as a “painful” Budget on Oct 30.

But Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), warned that concentrating tax raids on small groups of people was a “riskier strategy”.

He said: “If you can get the revenue, it might be nice to have. But the problem is, if you’re hitting a really small number of people for quite a lot of tax each, what happens if they change their behaviour?

“If you put a penny on income tax, you’re taxing loads of people by a small amount. And most people, I would suggest, will just go to work and do exactly what they would have done anyway.

“I don’t think many people would choose to work fewer hours each week, or not bother to take a more highly paid job, or change the country where they live. If, on the other hand, you’re trying to get a huge amount of money from a small number of people, I would just worry more about how much you’re hitting them or whether they might change their behaviour. It’s a riskier strategy.”

The amount that top rate taxpayers contribute to the Treasury’s coffers has grown substantially since 2021, when just more than half a million paid £80bn in income tax, accounting for 36pc of all income tax revenues.

The number of 45p rate taxpayers is expected to grow further in the coming years, with a six-year freeze in income tax bands expected to drag 600,000 more people into paying the top rate by the end of the decade.

Official data also show that top rate taxpayers also account for the majority of the £15bn or so handed to the Treasury each year in capital gains tax (CGT).

Close to half of all CGT paid in 2022-23 came from people with taxable incomes above £150,000. “Higher and additional rate taxpayers tend to realise greater gains than those with lower taxable incomes,” a recent analysis by HMRC said.

Top rate taxpayers also do not enjoy the benefits of the tax-free personal allowance, which is withdrawn steadily after a worker’s income hits £100,000.

It means many are facing marginal tax rates – or the amount of tax on every extra £1 earned – of at least 60pc, which economists have warned is damaging tax incentives.

OECD data shows someone in the UK earning 2.5 times the average salary now has a higher marginal tax rate than anywhere else in the G7.

Lord Johnson, the former investment minister, said high taxes are a disincentive to work. “This is about the ability for the economy to function. And I think it’s extremely worrying that the conversation has shifted so that it’s accepted that very high tax rates are somehow okay, which they’re not. They have a hugely damaging impact on the economy.”