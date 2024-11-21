One Maggie Beer Holdings Insider Raised Stake By 123% In Previous Year

Looking at Maggie Beer Holdings Limited's (ASX:MBH ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maggie Beer Holdings

The Non-Executive Chair Susan Thomas made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$541k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.053 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.056. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Maggie Beer Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Susan Thomas was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:MBH Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2024

Does Maggie Beer Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Maggie Beer Holdings insiders own 30% of the company, worth about AU$6.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Maggie Beer Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Maggie Beer Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Maggie Beer Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

