One ECO Animal Health Group Insider Raised Stake By 71% In Previous Year

Looking at ECO Animal Health Group plc's (LON:EAH ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ECO Animal Health Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director David Hallas bought UK£40k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.06 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£1.30. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does ECO Animal Health Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ECO Animal Health Group insiders own 10.0% of the company, worth about UK£8.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ECO Animal Health Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no ECO Animal Health Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if ECO Animal Health Group insiders bought more shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

