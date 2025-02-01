One CNX Resources Insider Raised Stake By 16% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in CNX Resources Corporation's (NYSE:CNX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CNX Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Bernard Lanigan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$26.81 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$27.38. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the CNX Resources insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Bernard Lanigan.

Bernard Lanigan purchased 150.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$26.78. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CNX Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2025

Insider Ownership Of CNX Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CNX Resources insiders own 2.6% of the company, currently worth about US$108m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CNX Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CNX Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, CNX Resources insiders feel good about the company's future. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CNX Resources and we suggest you have a look.

