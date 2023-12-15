One Cavendish Financial Insider Raised Stake By 12% In Previous Year

Looking at Cavendish Financial plc's (LON:CAV ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cavendish Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Andrew Murray Darley for UK£39k worth of shares, at about UK£0.11 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.082). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Andrew Murray Darley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Andrew Murray Darley was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Cavendish Financial

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cavendish Financial insiders own about UK£9.8m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cavendish Financial Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Cavendish Financial insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cavendish Financial. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cavendish Financial (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

