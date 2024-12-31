One Brave Bison Group Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Brave Bison Group plc's (LON:BBSN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brave Bison Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Michael Ashcroft bought UK£776k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.025 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.021. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Michael Ashcroft was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Michael Ashcroft bought a total of 43.65m shares over the year at an average price of UK£0.025. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:BBSN Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2024

Insider Ownership Of Brave Bison Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Brave Bison Group insiders own 29% of the company, worth about UK£7.8m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brave Bison Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Brave Bison Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Brave Bison Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Brave Bison Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

