One Birkdale Village store expands as two others prepare to debut in the fall

As one Birkdale Village retailer expands this fall, two North Carolina-based snack stores will debut this fall.

Airlie Baby, which opened less than two years ago in a 225-square-foot space in Birkdale Village’s “Tiny Retail District,” is moving into a space six times its size, property owner North American Properties said in a news release Tuesday. Birkdale Village is about 16 miles north of Charlotte in Huntersville.

The Tiny Retail District is part of Birkdale Village’s $20 million redevelopment featuring four freestanding retail shops for local business owners to test their concepts.

The two stores opening in the district are Raleigh-based Mon Macaron and Asheville-based Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, according to Birkdale Village.

“It’s especially rewarding watching these small businesses flourish,” Maureen Smith, Birkdale Village marketing manager, said in statement.

Airlie Baby is expanding into a space six times its size at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

About Airlie Baby

Airlie Baby is moving into a 1,460-square-foot space on Lindholm Drive, next to Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, NAP said.

The bigger store means space for more products, co-owner Robin Galloway said in a statement. Galloway owns the store with her daughter Samantha Stevens.

“It’s been so cool watching families grow with us,” Galloway said.

Airlie Baby was born from the original Airlie Square shop at Birkdale Village. The store’s expanded merchandise will include baby clothing up to size 5T, more toys and accessories, as well as baby gear and equipment. Other expected additions are events like story time, mom meet-ups and vendor demos.

The original location will remain open during the transition.

About Mon Macaron

Mon Macaron was founded in 2019 by Autumn Hicks, who started baking macarons for Parent Teacher Association meetings. Macarons are a meringue-based sandwich cookie.

Mon Macaron’s fourth store will open this fall in Birkdale Village. The menu includes macarons like crème brulée, salted caramel and red velvet cake, plus specialty drinks.

Hicks started a catering kitchen and has since opened a production facility, and three retail stores in the Raleigh area.

The menu will include macarons like crème brulée, salted caramel, red velvet cake and raspberry lemonade, as well as drinks. Macarons can be bought as singles, dozens, towers and for weddings.

Mon Macaron’s fourth store in Birkdale Village will open in the fall, led by Hicks’ cousin Shawn Harrison.

About Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn was founded by CEO Ginger Frank as a small retail store in Asheville, five years before it closed because of the pandemic.

Poppy became a national wholesale business with one-of-a-kind popcorn flavors available online and stores like Nordstrom, The Fresh Market and Whole Foods Market.

The Birkdale Village store will open in October.

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, based in Asheville, will open a store in Birkdale Village’s Tiny Retail District in Huntersville.

About Birkdale Village

Birkdale Village has been undergoing a major transformation over the past four years when North American Properties acquired the mixed-used development. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Birkdale Village was one of the first developments of its kind in the Charlotte area when it was built in 2003 by Charlotte development firms Crosland and Pappas Properties. The 250,000-square-foot complex has 60 retail stores and restaurants, a 16-screen movie theater, 320 apartments and 50,000 square feet of offices.

North American Properties’ re-imagined the 52-acre property as an entertainment destination with the addition of an outdoor stage, greenspace and retail kiosks.

Last month, Atlanta-based Jamestown acquired the Atlanta subsidiary of Cincinnati-based North American Properties, which owns the mixed-used development. Terms of the deal, expected to close by the end of the year, have not been disclosed.