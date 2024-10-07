One Billion Stake By Mantle Ridge For The Betterment of Air Products

Mantle Ridge hedge fund has recently stepped into the industrial gas space by purchasing $1 billion of Air Products (NYSE:APD) shares. Mantle Ridge is known as an activist investor that actively involves not just sitting back and watching. It is reported that Mantle wants to help Air Products to do better by growing in a good way rather than just relying on external things like government rules or basic gas price fluctuation.

Market welcomes Mantle Ridge's effort in making betterment by appreciating the shares of APD. Mantle Ridge has a history of influencing companies to make positive changes, they have an experienced team with deep knowledge of corporate governance, fundamental analysis and industry trends.

Yet as of now, there isn't a definitive public record of significant, post-Mantle Ridge involvement successes. Mantle Ridge's involvement may be promising but no guarantee that their efforts will be successful. The outcome is still yet to come and too early to decide that Air Products will be more shiny after their touch.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

