One-bed behind bars: West Midlands rental flat in former police station complete with with holding cell

The cell has wrought-iron bars (Taylors/Rightmove)

New kitchen? Check. Space for a living, dining and bedroom area? Check. Intercom system? Check. Holding cell? Check.

Yes, if a cell happens to be on your wishlist for your new home, look no further.

A flat in the West Midlands, described as a “large studio with feature holding cell” is available to rent for £750pcm with Taylors estate agents.

Located in Dudley’s former police station on New Street, the recently refurbished studio is on the ground floor of the building, with an open-plan layout. Photos show grey flooring, white walls, two sash windows and a separate bathroom. Nothing unusual there.

‘A future tenant could have a lot of fun with it’ said Taylors’ Head of Lettings (Taylors/Rightmove)

But, facing the kitchen is an original jail cell with wrought-iron bars, extending from floor to ceiling. It is secured with a lock and key.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conveniently, it appears to be about the size of a double bed: perfect for locking up friends, a DIY escape room, living a more punitive lifestyle - or just a bit of fun.

“A fantastic and unusual opportunity to make this spacious studio apartment yours,” reads the listing description. “The property features a holding cell in the studio, which is large enough for a living/dining and bedroom area.”

“A future tenant could have a lot of fun with it.”

Charlie Tank, Head of Lettings at Taylors

The police station opened in 1941 and was shut down in 2017 as a cost-saving measure. It was put up for sale for £450,000 in 2019 and sold for £475,000 to a developer in 2021, who converted the building into 24 apartments.

Outside —and inside, of course— the building retains many of its original police station features. POLICE is written above the oak entrance doors, which are carved with scenes depicting police work, such as fingerprinting, chasing suspects and directing traffic. Above are two statues: a 17th century nightwatchman and a 1940s policeman brandishing a truncheon and handcuffs.

Taylors have eight other flats listed for rent in the same building, but this is the only one with a cell (Taylors/Rightmove)

The agents, Taylors, have nine other apartments listed to rent in the same building – but this is the only one that boasts a holding cell.

Story continues

“This is the first flat I have ever offered to let with such an unusual feature, and it is certainly a great talking point,” said Charlie Tank, Head of Lettings at Taylors. “A future tenant could have a lot of fun with it.”

Taylors said that the studio has “attracted a lot of interest” so far, with viewings currently underway. It is still available to prospective tenants.

Interested? The studio is offered unfurnished and is available on a long-term tenancy for £750pcm.