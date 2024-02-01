OMV earnings fall in Q4 as commodity prices ease

(Reuters) - OMV's earnings fell in the fourth quarter as expected, as commodity prices fell from previously high levels, the Austrian energy group said on Thursday.

The group posted a quarterly clean CCS operating result of 1.43 billion euros ($1.54 billion), down 32% year on year, versus 1.34 billion euros expected in a company-compiled consensus.

Petrochemical companies saw their margins fall last year as energy prices stabilized from the heights reached in 2022, which was marked by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and a post-pandemic demand boom.

The Austrian firm, which is partly state-owned, posted core earnings of 2.1 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On Wednesday, OMV's executive board proposed a dividend of 5.05 euros per share for 2023, at the same level of the company's record-breaking 2022.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

