Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.60

The board of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.60 per share on the 29th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Olympia Financial Group's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Olympia Financial Group's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 10.4% over the next 12 months. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 86%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$2.60 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$7.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Olympia Financial Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Olympia Financial Group's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Olympia Financial Group might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Olympia Financial Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

