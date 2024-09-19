Olive Garden-owner Darden partners with Uber for delivery; shares jump

Olive Garden-owner Darden Restaurants (DRI) said on Thursday it has entered into a delivery deal with Uber Technologies, sending its shares up about 7% in premarket trading.

The partnership is set to kick off as a pilot program at some Olive Garden locations in the United States in late 2024 and expand to all 900 outlets across the country by May 2025 after a successful trial, Darden said, without giving other details.

"Guests have been asking us for home delivery options and they continue to show they are willing to pay for the convenience," CEO Rick Cardenas said, adding the deal would help address customer needs without compromising on competitive advantages.

Darden missed its first-quarter sales and profit estimates on Thursday, hurt by sequential decline in customer traffic amid sticky inflation.

The restaurant operator, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse, posted a 1.1% drop in same-store sales in the quarter ended Aug. 25, compared with a 5% rise a year ago, as customers cut back on dining out.

The restaurant industry has been struggling with dwindling demand as inflation-weary consumers became cautious of their expenses and have been increasingly eating at home.

"The significant step down in traffic during July, led to our first quarter earnings being lower than expected," said CFO Raj Vennam, as the company reiterated its annual forecasts.

Same-store sales at its Olive Garden business fell 2.9%, while they fell 6% in its fine dining restaurants.

Darden reported an adjusted profit of $1.75 per share for first quarter, below analysts' average estimate of $1.83 per share, according to LSEG data.

The company posted quarterly net sales of $2.76 billion, compared with estimates of $2.80 billion.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)