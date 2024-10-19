Old Second Bancorp's (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of November to $0.06. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Old Second Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, Old Second Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Old Second Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 11%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.5% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 14% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Old Second Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Old Second Bancorp has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 25% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

We Could See Old Second Bancorp's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Old Second Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.8% per annum. Old Second Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Old Second Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Old Second Bancorp (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

