Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is Olaplex Holdings Fairly Valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$131.9m
|
US$129.1m
|
US$128.1m
|
US$128.5m
|
US$129.7m
|
US$131.6m
|
US$134.0m
|
US$136.8m
|
US$139.8m
|
US$143.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -2.16%
|
Est @ -0.72%
|
Est @ 0.28%
|
Est @ 0.98%
|
Est @ 1.47%
|
Est @ 1.82%
|
Est @ 2.06%
|
Est @ 2.23%
|
Est @ 2.34%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9%
|
US$122
|
US$111
|
US$102
|
US$94.9
|
US$88.9
|
US$83.6
|
US$78.9
|
US$74.7
|
US$70.8
|
US$67.2
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$894m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$143m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.6%) = US$2.8b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$1.3b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$1.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Olaplex Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.272. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Olaplex Holdings
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by cash flow.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
-
Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
