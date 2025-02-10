Okta Inc. (OKTA): This Software Infrastructure Stock Is Outperforming In 2025

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Software Infrastructure Stocks Outperforming In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) stands against the other software infrastructure stocks.

Software stocks had a troubling end to the last year and some even continued to fall during January. After a solid year, profit-taking would have been acceptable. However, the continuous decline in January had investors worried, with some media personalities calling it the end of software stocks.

It didn’t take the market long to change its views though. In general, software stocks are not as negatively impacted by tariffs as hardware stocks. Since Trump took over, people have been evaluating their options and with tariffs on the horizon, found software to be a relatively safe sector.

There were some concerns on the AI front as well. The emergence of DeepSeek AI has meant that companies in the US may not be willing to spend more on their AI ventures. Similarly, businesses could simply use DeepSeek’s much cheaper technology, causing downward pressure on subscription prices for instance. So far, none of this looks like becoming a reality, so on the back of solid earnings, most software stocks have comfortably outperformed the market.

We decided to take a look at the top 15 stocks that are outperforming the market so far this year. To come up with our list of 15 software infrastructure stocks outperforming in 2025, we only considered stocks with a market cap of at least 2 billion that were outpacing the broader market till the end of last week.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) – Strengthening Identity Security with AI Integration

Okta Inc. provides identity solutions to businesses. The company offers a portfolio of products and services including Single Sign-On, API Access Management, Access Gateway, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, and Okta Device Access. OKTA sells its products through channel partners and sales force. The company’s stock is up 23% this year.

Okta may be a relatively smaller player but its growth rate has impressed many in the industry. In the last 8 years, the company has grown revenue at an average rate of 40%. This is better than its peers like Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet. But what’s driving the recent surge in price?

Okta is focusing on acquiring high-quality large customers. Its products are quickly becoming a top priority for companies looking to secure their systems as security continues to remain a top priority for many companies, second only perhaps to generative AI.

