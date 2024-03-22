Okta Inc (OKTA) Chief Accounting Officer Shibu Ninan Sells Company Shares

Shibu Ninan, Chief Accounting Officer of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), has sold 4,279 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $104.14 per share, resulting in a total value of $445,458.06.

Okta Inc is a publicly traded company that provides identity management solutions. The company's platform, Okta Identity Cloud, offers products such as Single Sign-On, Multi-Factor Authentication, API Access Management, and more, which enable secure user access to applications and devices. Okta Inc serves a wide range of industries, including technology, government, healthcare, and education, helping organizations manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services, and devices.

Over the past year, Shibu Ninan has engaged in the sale of 11,400 shares of Okta Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a total of 21 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded in the same period.

Shares of Okta Inc were trading at $104.14 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.53 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.94, indicating that Okta Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $111.08. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Okta Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of Okta Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

