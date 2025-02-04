Oklo Inc. (OKLO): Among The Stocks That Started The Year On A High

We recently compiled a list of the 5 Stocks That Started The Year On A High. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) stands against the other stocks.

Anyone who’s looked at the market in the last couple of weeks will know that there were some events that shook investors. The revelation of DeepSeek AI’s capabilities resulted in record amounts wiped out from the valuations of many chip makers. Analysts have since then questioned the claims made by the Chinese, but most of the stocks haven’t been able to recover.

While geo-political issues looked to be dying down, Donald Trump initiated a tariff war by slapping tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. As a result, many stocks continue to tumble.

Despite all the above, the stock market boasted the best first 9 days of trading in a new presidential term since Barack Obama’s term started in 2013. This is incredible and continues to show the strength of the US economy.

We decided to come up with a list of stocks that helped the market post these amazing returns. To come up with our list of 5 stocks that started the year on a high, we only considered stocks with a market cap of at least $3 billion that outperformed the market in the month of January.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. is a nuclear energy company that develops and creates fission power plants to supply commercial-scale and stable energy to customers. The company also offers recycling services for used nuclear fuel. During January, the company signed 2 important partnerships which caused its stock price to jump 96%.

On January 17th, OKLO signed an MoU with RPower to deploy its energy solutions over the course of the next 24 months to power the company’s data centers. Less than two weeks later, it signed another memorandum of understanding with Lightbridge.

OKLO’s energy solutions continue to be in demand because it can install them quicker and cheaper than existing nuclear power alternatives. Since these power solutions do not require to be refueled as frequently as other nuclear power plants, they are also environmentally friendly.

The share price jumped over 96% in January. This wasn’t a one-off though. The stock has been performing well for quite a few months and is up over 383% in just 4 months!

Overall OKLO ranks 2nd on our list of the stocks that started the year on a high.