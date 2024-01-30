OK, Barbie, let's go to a Super Bowl party. Mattel has special big game doll planned

Barbie the movie may not be getting all the Oscar love she deserves, but the iconic doll is getting a Super Bowl model.

Ahead of the big game, to be played Feb. 11 in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Mattel Creations has announced its first-ever Barbie NFL Super Bowl Champion doll ($30). The special edition doll will be dressed in the winning team's colors with a football jersey and hat, and will sport a foam finger with the Super Bowl logo.

Barbie fans can pre-order the doll starting today and through Feb. 25 at MattelCreations.com. Only orders for the winning team Barbie version will be fulfilled – shipments are scheduled to begin in August – while the other orders will be refunded.

EMBARGOED UNTIL 8 AM ET, TUESDAY, JAN. 30: Mattel Creations is planning its first-ever Barbie NFL Super Bowl Champion doll, a Little People Collector Super Bowl LVIII Champions set, and a Super Bowl UNO deck.

National Croissant Day 2024: Burger King's special breakfast offer plus other deals

Super Bowl-related dolls and figures were a big thing last year and the trend could be continuing. Mattel is offering its Fisher-Price Little People Collector Super Bowl set ($30) with figurines of three NFL players – from either the Chiefs or 49ers – and one “super fan.” The set, as with the Barbie doll, is an officially licensed NFL product and each football player figurine will wear a version of the actual in-game Super Bowl Jersey.

Last year's Little People Collector Line Super Bowl LVII Champions set featured Super Bowl and regular season MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and a Chiefs super fan.

Fisher-Price's Little People Collector Set commemorating the Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs ($30), has four miniature figurines representing, from left, a Chiefs super fan, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Another Super Bowl special: The Super Bowl LVIII UNO Fandom deck ($12, available beginning in March) decorated with the team logo and cards will feature players, plus one collectible foil card in each deck.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 2024: Barbie doll, Fisher-Price Little People toys coming