Oil slides as Trump weighs tariffs, signs executive orders to increase US production

Oil prices slid on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at unleashing US production and hinted at tariffs against trading partners Canada and Mexico, sparking fears of a trade war.

West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) dropped as much as 2% to $76 per barrel while Brent (BZ=F) also dropped more than 1% to hover near $79.

On day one of his presidency, Trump declared a national energy emergency, paving way for emergency approvals of leasing, production, transportation, refining, and generation of domestic oil and gas.

He also signed an executive order aimed at unleashing Alaska's resources by expediting permitting and leasing projects in the state.

Trump also mentioned his intent to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Feb. 1, sparking concerns of a trade war that could impact economic growth and, as a result, oil consumption.

"If the White House does impose tariffs, US trading partners would likely retaliate," wrote Goldman Sachs analysts on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Trump also withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement, an international treaty that he pulled out of during his first presidency before Biden rejoined it.

Trump also said he intends to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which was drawn down during the Biden administration after prices skyrocketed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Oil started the year on an upward trend amid cold temperatures in the Northern hemisphere and recently announced widened US sanctions against Russian energy.

Year-to-date WTI is up more than 6% while Brent crude has gained more than 5% during the same period.

