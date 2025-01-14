Oil shipping rates surge after US sanctions tighten global fleet

By Florence Tan and Siyi Liu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Supertanker freight rates jumped after the U.S. expanded sanctions on Russia's oil industry, sending traders rushing to book vessels to ship supply from other countries to China and India, shipbrokers and traders said.

Chinese and Indian refiners are seeking alternative fuel supplies as they adapt to severe new U.S. sanctions on Russian producers and tankers designed to curb the world No. 2 oil exporter's revenue.

Many of the newly targeted vessels, part of a "shadow fleet", have been used to ship oil to India and China, which snapped up cheap Russian supply that was banned in Europe following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some of the tankers have also shipped oil from Iran, which is also under sanctions.

The latest U.S. action means an estimated 35% of some 669 dark fleet tankers involved in shipping Russian, Venezuelan and Iranian oil have been hit with sanctions by either the U.S., UK or EU, according to analysis by Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Freight rates for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) that can carry 2 million barrels of crude across major routes jumped after Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec, chartered several supertankers on Friday, the sources said.

Unipec also last week snapped up several sweet crude cargoes from Europe and Africa, including 2 million barrels of Norwegian Johan Sverdrup, 1 million barrels of Senegal's Sangomar crude, Ghana's Ten Blend, Angolan Djeno and others, traders said.

"They must look for alternative crudes. That is the primary driver for the rally (in freight rates)," said Anoop Singh, global head of shipping research at Oil Brokerage.

On a daily basis, a shipbroker said, the rate on the Middle East to China route, known as TD3C, has surged 39% since Friday to $37,800, the highest since October.

Shipping rates for Russian oil shipments to China have also jumped following the sanctions.

Freight rates for Aframax-sized tankers to ship ESPO blend crude from Russia's Pacific port of Kozmino to North China more than doubled on Monday to $3.5 million as shipowners requested massive premiums due to limited tonnages available for that route, S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed.

Adding to tightness, sanctioned tankers are stranded outside China's eastern Shandong province, unable to discharge following a ban imposed by Shandong Port Group before Washington's announcement on Friday.

Tanker analytics firm Vortexa estimated that more than 85% of Russian crude voyages into Shandong were conducted by the newly sanctioned tankers.

