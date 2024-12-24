Oil prices up in thin pre-Christmas trade

By Katya Golubkova

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices were up on Tuesday in thin trade ahead of the Christmas Day holiday, with prices supported by U.S. economic data and rising oil demand in India, the world's third-largest oil importer.

Brent crude futures were up 33 cents, or 0.45%, to $72.95 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.42%, to $69.53 a barrel at 0114 GMT.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods surged in November amid strong demand for machinery, while new home sales also rebounded in a sign that the U.S. economy is on a solid footing towards the year-end.

The United States is the world's top oil consumer.

In the shorter term, traders are looking for indications of U.S. demand from the crude oil and fuel stockpiles data due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group later on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 20 in a sign of healthy demand. The Energy Information Administration is due to release its data on Friday.

WTI crude oil finished the last three sessions just below the $69.50 level as volatility seeped out of the market ahead of the holiday period, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

"As such, I suspect we remain pinned in a narrow range either side of $69.50, perhaps until Wall Street re-opens on the 27th," he said by email.

Meanwhile crude oil imports by India, the world's third-largest oil importer, rose 2.6% year-on-year to 19.07 million metric tons in November, government data showed, on the back of strong demand amid rising economic and travel activity.

In the Middle East, a fresh bid by mediators Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas has gained momentum this month and gaps between the parties narrowed, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials' remarks, yet crucial differences have yet to be resolved.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)