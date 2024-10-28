Oil prices fall as reality of weak global demand overtakes risk of wider war in Middle East

Global oil prices are falling sharply after a retaliatory strike by Israel over the weekend targeted Iranian military sites rather than its energy infrastructure as had been feared.

Prices for crude spiked globally on October 2 after Iran fired nearly 200 missiles into Israel, part of a series of rapidly escalating attacks between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatened to push the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.

Iran is the world’s 7th largest oil producer, but a wider conflict in the Middle East could have an impact for some of the world’s largest energy producers in the region.

With many seeing that threat diminishing, at least in the near term, the price of benchmark U.S. crude and Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbled 6% Monday. U.S. crude fell well below $70 per barrel.

The Israeli military said its aircraft targeted facilities that Iran used to make the missiles fired at Israel as well as surface-to-air missile sites.

Here's a look at the current situation and the outlook for oil and gas prices:

Brief jump in prices ends as weak demand takes center stage again

The price for U.S. benchmark crude tumbled 6% Monday after a weekend retaliatory strike by Israel on Iran targeted military sites rather than the oilfields of the world's seventh largest producer of crude.

That puts the price of a barrel of U.S. crude well under $70 after it jumped above $77 earlier this month. Oil and gasoline prices are each down sharply from their yearly highs in April. A gallon of gas at more than half the pumps in the U.S. can be had for less than $3, according to energy analysts.

Focus has returned to the fundamentals of global energy markets, which this year has been a story of ample supply and falling demand. A chief driver is slowing economic growth in China, a massive energy consumer.

Beijing said this month that China's economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.6% in the July-September quarter, down from 4.7% annual growth in the previous quarter and short of the official target of “about 5%” growth for 2024.

Middle East conflict still roils energy markets, just not as much

Prices surged briefly this month after Iran sent missiles into Israel, but many experts see the Israeli response over the weekend as measured, potentially ending a cycle of retaliatory strikes from each side, at least for now.

And the OPEC+ alliance, made up of members of the producers cartel and allied countries including Russia, have less sway over global prices than say the 1970s, when an oil embargo that followed the start of the Yom Kippur war in 1973 quadrupled oil prices.

Story Continues