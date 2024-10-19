Ohio Valley Banc's (NASDAQ:OVBC) Dividend Will Be $0.22

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) will pay a dividend of $0.22 on the 10th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Ohio Valley Banc's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Ohio Valley Banc has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Ohio Valley Banc's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 37%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 2.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ohio Valley Banc Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.84 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.88. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Ohio Valley Banc May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.8% per year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Ohio Valley Banc Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Ohio Valley Banc might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Ohio Valley Banc in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

