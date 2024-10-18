Meander Golf Course in North Jackson, Ohio, sold via auction for $302,000. (Photo courtesy Byce Auctions)

A 9-hole golf course outside Youngstown, Ohio, brought in more than $300,000 through an auction on Thursday, and now the course's future remains uncertain.

The bidding for Meander Golf Course in North Jackson is through, according to Byce Auction, and the 44-acre golf course will be sold off for $302,000. It could be converted into development or remain as a golf course.

The buyer will be given 45 days to follow through on the sale. The name of the buyer has yet to be released.

According to a story from WFMJ-TV, the bidding on the property opened at $90,000

The assets of the business including its liquor license, golf carts and maintenance equipment may be purchased as an option to the highest bidder. The 43.9-acre course features nine holes, a 1,152-square-foot club house, a newer 80x40 foot pole building, a parking lot, a putting green and ponds. The course opened in 1968 and is still open for play and operating.

From the back tees, the course plays more than 3,000 yards, and it was designed by Mike Lanzino.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: An Ohio 9-hole golf course and clubhouse was auctioned off for more than $300K