OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.4182

The board of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of July, with investors receiving $0.4182 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

OGE Energy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, OGE Energy was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 1,401% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 73% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

OGE Energy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.835 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.67. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

OGE Energy May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Although it's important to note that OGE Energy's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about OGE Energy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for OGE Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

