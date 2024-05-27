How often you have to visit grandpa to get in the will

Under English law, a person is free to leave their assets to anyone they like when they die - shapecharge/E+

The enraged granddaughters of the late Frederick Ward, 91, a former soldier, are proof that nothing sparks bitterness and resentment in a family like a will. Stung by the paltry £50 left to them by their grandfather’s £500,000 estate and believing they were entitled to their late father’s share, they went to court – only to be dismissed by a high court judge, who deemed Ward was sane of mind and had not been coerced. The judge saw Ward’s decision to prioritise his two living children as reasonable given he’d had only limited contact with his late son’s five daughters over the past few years. This week, they have been ordered to pay £220,000 in court costs.

“In this country you can leave your estate to whoever you want assuming you’re sane of mind and not subject to influence,” explains Sean McCann, a chartered financial planner at NFU Mutual, who is seeing an increasing number of wills challenged by disappointed family members. “The best way to avoid hurt and bitterness is to address the subject of inheritance before a relative has died. It’s a tricky conversation to have but an important one.”

Most of us shudder at the thought of talking to our parents about inheritance. Yet Ammanda Major, a relationship counsellor with Relate, believes that we all need to get better at discussing it. “We all die and most of us have something to pass on. It’s inevitable that we wonder what our relatives might leave us; we mustn’t feel ashamed about it,” she says. “As a potential recipient, you shouldn’t shy away from finding out what might or might not be coming your way – it’s helpful to know.”

There are positive ways to have this conversation, though, just as there are ways to manage the disappointment that comes with being handed a £50 note in an envelope, as in the case of Frederick Ward’s granddaughters. Here Ammanda Major and Sean McCann, along with Gregory Monk, a private client specialist at law firm Vardags, discuss how to navigate the thorny ground surrounding inheritance and avoid unnecessary family conflict.

I’m devastated to have been left out of my father’s will – how can I challenge it?

Under English law, a person is free to leave their assets to anyone they like when they die, explains Monk. If you take it to court, the judge will do everything they can to effect the wishes of the person. There are, however, various grounds on which an English will can be challenged: if it can be shown to be invalid, if the person making it lacked “testamentary capacity” (ie, they must understand the nature and effect of making a will, the extent of their estate, and the claims of those who might expect to benefit from the will; benefactors who have been deemed as lacking this capacity have included those with schizophrenia), or that someone exercised “undue influence” on the person who made the will against their wishes.

If none of these is valid but you still feel you haven’t been properly provided for, you can claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependents) Act 1975 for reasonable financial provisions. According to Major, it’s perfectly reasonable to feel hurt at being left out of a will, even if you’ve been estranged from your relative. “If you’ve enjoyed some sort of relationship with them in the past it can still come as a shock to be left out,” she says. She suggests standing back and asking yourself why you believe they did it. “This often helps you to remember that you hadn’t spoken to them for years or weren’t happy in each other’s presence, which can make their decision easier to come to terms with,” she says.

What if I’ve been left out of a will out of spite or punishment?

Unfortunately this situation arises frequently and it can be very difficult to manage the feelings of rejection and injustice that arise, Major says. Give yourself time to process your feelings and grieve what you’ve lost as you would with any major disappointment. The deceased can leave their estate where they wish, which gives them the power to humiliate family members, which can be very painful. The ultimate revenge is not to allow it to bother you, she says. And of course, if you think you have a legal claim, it’s always worth consulting an inheritance lawyer.

I’ve cared for my elderly parent and now they’ve left all their money to my sibling who lives overseas – how is this fair?

It isn’t, says Major, and you probably feel as if you’ve been taken for granted and taken for a ride by all parties concerned – and sadly, according to Monk, there are no special rights or claims for simply being a carer. “However, depending on the exact circumstances, it may be possible to challenge the will if there is no reasonable provision made,” he says.

“It may be open to challenge if the child/carer was financially maintained by the deceased or was made promises on which they relied to their detriment (for example, if they were told by the deceased not to get a job so they could focus on the care and they would be “looked after in the will”).

I’m not planning on leaving my children equal shares of my estate – how can I be sure they’ll understand that fair is not always equal?

Talk it through with them, urges McCann, and if you think it might help, ask a professional to sit in during the conversation. We’re not good at discussing money and death in this country, he says, but if you explain your rationale to your loved ones, you’re more likely to avoid disputes between them once you’ve died.

“We see it with farms: parents want to be fair to all their children, but if one or two have stayed behind to work on the farm rather than doing their own thing, what they consider to be fair might not be equal,” he explains. “The best thing to do is seek professional advice and then discuss your wishes with your children before you die.”

My parents are frittering away my inheritance. Is there a polite way of telling them to start doing some inheritance tax planning?

A recent survey found that a third of millennials worry they may receive no inheritance because of their parents’ spending habits. But, says Major, it is not a good idea to confront them about this; it’s their right to spend their money how they choose. If you’re concerned they’re not being responsible, though, a better way to approach the subject is to say you’d like to understand their plans for inheritance as you need to make your own financial plans, she says.

This invites a conversation, which they might be keener to have than you thought; according to McCann – the older generation are prone to burying their heads in the sand when it comes to financial matters, leaving it to family members to sort out after they’ve gone. The fact is, though, that hundreds of thousands of pounds can be saved on inheritance tax in some circumstances with strategic planning, McCann says. It’s important everyone knows what the options are, even if they decide not to take them.

How often do I have to visit my grandparent to make it into their will?

‘Who knows?’ says Ammanda Major. You could faithfully visit them in the clear expectation they’ll leave you something and you could still be left disappointed. According to Monk, there’s nothing in English law that states your grandparents have to leave you a share of their estate, unless you can prove you’re their dependent. It’s better, Major says, to visit your grandparent with the aim of focusing on your relationship and your love for them, rather than in the hope of influencing their will.

Where do people tend to come unstuck with inheritance tax?

Unmarried couples can run into difficulties, even if they wrote a will. It’s always worth consulting a professional if you’re buying a property together, McCann says. Those who inherit from different relatives in quick succession can find themselves facing an onslaught of tax; in these cases it can make sense to divert inheritance straight to your children. “If they’re too young to inherit money, they can divert it into a trust, which they control yet is not in their estate for inheritance tax purposes,” he explains.

There’s so much jealousy and suspicion surrounding money in my family. We all think we get less from our parents than our siblings do. How can I stop our relationship from blowing up when my parents die?

Family members often think they have all the information when they don’t, Major says. Try to be open and non-accusatory when talking about money; gently challenge their assumptions and make sure they understand the context. Document everything, adds McCann – a coherent paper trail is essential when defusing family rows over money.

How can I bring up my three children to be fair in their dealings with their siblings?

From year dot you can model positive conversations about fairness, respect and empathy, Major says, but you also need to teach them that fair, reasonable behaviour means different things to different people. Your children might marry people who have a different sense of fairness, which can make relationships between siblings more complex. But if you’ve taught them to listen, explain their rationale and refrain from defensiveness, they are better equipped to navigate it.

Major adds, though, that striving for fairness can actually aggravate a situation. “Even if siblings try to even up inheritance after their parent’s will has been read, it might not alleviate the sense of rage and injustice felt by those who received less,” she explains. “There’s rarely a simple fix.”

I fear my two adult children will fight like foxes over their inheritance. What can I do to make the division of my estate as painless for them as possible?

You can tidy up your will and try to lay down your expectations for their behaviour, but, once you’ve died, what will happen between them will happen, Major says. You can hope your death will bring mature discussion and reconciliation between your adult children, but at the end of the day they are responsible for their own behaviour and if it’s not their finest hour, at least you’re not going to be there.