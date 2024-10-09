OFS Capital Corp (OFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Positioning Amid Income ...

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Net asset value per share increased by 3.9% to $11.51, reflecting a positive trend in the company's financial health.

72% of the company's debt is fixed rate, and 92% of the loan portfolio at fair value is floating rate, providing a strategic advantage in the current interest rate environment.

The fair value of the company's largest equity position, Pfanstiehl, rebounded by $7.8 million, indicating a recovery in its fundamental performance.

The company maintains a well-diversified and defensively positioned loan portfolio, avoiding highly cyclical industries.

OFS Capital Corp's adviser manages approximately $4 billion across various markets, showcasing extensive experience and expertise in navigating credit cycles.

Negative Points

Net investment income decreased from $0.42 per share in the first quarter to $0.26 per share in the second quarter, primarily due to non-recurring dividends and a delevered balance sheet.

Total investment income dropped by approximately $3.1 million to $11.2 million this quarter, reflecting a smaller asset base.

M&A activity remains subdued, impacting new originations and potential growth opportunities.

4.6% of total investments at fair value were on non-accrual status at the end of the quarter, indicating some level of portfolio risk.

The company is actively exploring alternatives to monetize non-interest-bearing investments, which suggests a need to improve net investment income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the decrease in net investment income this quarter? A: Jeffrey Cerny, Chief Financial Officer, explained that the decrease in net investment income to $0.26 per share was primarily due to non-recurring dividends received in the first quarter and the continued deleveraging of the balance sheet, which resulted in a smaller asset base.

Q: What is the current status of your minority equity investment in Pfanstiehl? A: Bilal Rashid, Chairman and CEO, mentioned that the fair value of the Pfanstiehl position rebounded this quarter, appreciating by $7.8 million to $70.8 million. The company is exploring alternatives to monetize this investment to increase net investment income.

Q: How is the company positioned in terms of debt and interest rates? A: Bilal Rashid highlighted that 72% of OFS Capital's debt is fixed rate, and 92% of the loan portfolio at fair value is floating rate. Additionally, 100% of the outstanding debt matures in 2026 or later, with 72% being unsecured.

Q: What is the company's strategy for new originations given the current market conditions? A: Jeffrey Cerny stated that M&A activity remains subdued, but the company anticipates an increase later in the year. Meanwhile, OFS Capital remains active in supporting existing portfolio companies and is cautious about new originations.

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's investment discipline and portfolio quality? A: Bilal Rashid emphasized that OFS Capital avoids highly cyclical industries and invests higher in the capital structure, with approximately 100% of the loan portfolio at fair value in senior secured loans. The portfolio remains well-diversified and defensively positioned.

