Ofgem plans increase in energy bills amid record household debt

energy

Ofgem is preparing to hike household energy bills to help protect suppliers after customer energy debts surged to a record £3bn.

The watchdog revealed plans for a one-off increase of £16 in the price cap, equivalent to around £1.33 a month, to be paid between April 2024 and March 2025.

Last month, Ofgem set the price cap from the current £1,834 for a typical dual-fuel household to £1,928 from January 1.

But energy prices remain high compared to historical levels and energy debt has hit its highest ever level due to the prices and wider cost-of-living pressures.

Ofgem said the sheer scale of the debt could leave suppliers struggling to reclaim cash.

The extra money would be used to ensure suppliers could afford to support customers with measures such as setting up payment plans, writing off unmanageable debt on a case-by-case basis, and working out affordable repayment holidays.

An Ofgem spokesman said there was growing concern over the impact of rising debt, especially if the UK was hit by a cold winter.

Self-disconnection has become increasingly common because of the growing number of homes fitted with smart meters.

Customers are described as “self-disconnecting” when they fail to make advance payments for power or gas or when their credit runs out.

The average debt for gas customers paying debts off via prepayment meters rose from £375 to £482 between January and October.

By comparison, electricity debts rose from £507 to £618.

Ofgem said in a statement: “Since January 2023, the price cap has fallen from £2,500, under the Government’s energy price guarantee, to £1,928 from January 2024.

“However, energy prices are still high, and new figures published by the regulator today show that energy debt has reached almost £3bn – its highest ever level – due to a combination of sustained high wholesale energy prices, and wider cost of living pressures, which have led to unpaid energy bills.”

Tim Jarvis, Ofgem’s director general for markets, added: “We know that cost of living pressure is hitting people hard and this is evident in the increase in energy debt reaching record levels.

“However, the record level of debt in the system means we must take action to make sure suppliers can recover their reasonable costs, so the market remains resilient, and suppliers are offering consumers support in managing their debts.”

Jess Ralston, an analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “Two years on, the gas crisis is still causing havoc for billpayers with Ofgem increasing the price cap to try and ensure that no more energy companies go bust because of debt accrued during sky-high gas prices.”

