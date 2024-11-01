Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges ...

Property Sales: Sold six properties for $46 million in Q3; under agreement to sell an additional 17 properties for $119 million.

Normalized FFO: $22.1 million or 43 per share for Q3 2024, compared to $33.2 million or 68 per share in Q2 2024.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

OPI's multi-tenant properties, which represent 38% of the portfolio, are experiencing greater tenant demand, especially where common area and amenity upgrades have been completed.

The company is actively working on property dispositions to enhance liquidity, with six properties sold for $46 million in the third quarter and 17 more properties under agreement for sale.

The company executed 14 leases totaling 987,000 square feet with a weighted average lease term of 10.2 years, including significant renewals with Bank of America and AT&T.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI ) successfully completed $1.3 billion in secured financing and reduced total debt by nearly $300 million in the first half of the year.

OPI took a $42 million impairment charge during the quarter to write down the carrying value of certain properties, reflecting ongoing financial pressures.

Sales of properties remain challenging due to depressed valuations in the office sector and limited financing availability for buyers.

There is substantial doubt about OPI's ability to continue as a going concern due to the $457 million of notes maturing on February 1, 2025, and uncertainty around refinancing.

The company reported a normalized FFO of $22.1 million or 43 per share for the third quarter, below the low end of its guidance range.

OPI faces challenges due to shifts in office space utilization, such as increased remote work and tenant consolidation, impacting its unencumbered portfolio.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When looking at the assets sold and those to be sold, is it accurate to say they are being sold at 56% to 60% of carrying value? A: Yael Duffy, President and COO: The properties being sold are generally vacant or soon to be vacant, making the carrying value less relevant. They are likely being sold at about a third of the carrying value.

Q: What percentage of the properties under agreement are currently vacant or soon to be vacant? A: Yael Duffy, President and COO: Of the 17 properties under agreement, 12 are vacant or will be vacant by the end of the year, with another becoming vacant in early Q2 of 2025. The remaining properties have low occupancy.

Q: Can you provide more details on the leasing pipeline and your optimism about closing deals? A: Yael Duffy, President and COO: The pipeline is just under 2 million square feet across over 60 deals, mostly in early stages. Less than 20% are in advanced stages, with increased activity at multi-tenant properties.

Q: Can you explain the rationale behind the debt exchange involving notes due in 2029 and equity? A: Brian Donley, CFO and Treasurer: We are using available tools to address maturities, including utilizing remaining capacity from a previous exchange and conducting small debt-for-equity exchanges to reduce the maturity size, now down to $457 million.

Q: Are the negotiations with the 2025 note holders progressing constructively? A: Yael Duffy, President and COO: Yes, the conversations have been very constructive.

