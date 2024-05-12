Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Offerpad Solutions' five analysts is for revenues of US$1.2b in 2024, which would reflect a meaningful 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 38% to US$1.71 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.3b and US$1.34 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$7.30, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Offerpad Solutions' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.3% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Offerpad Solutions is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Offerpad Solutions going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

