Octopus profits halve in race to overtake British Gas

Greg Jackson said Octopus was an example of ‘sustainable, responsible capitalism’ - Jeff Gilbert

Octopus Energy’s profits more than halved last year as it spent more money in its race to overtake British Gas as Britain’s largest household energy supplier.

The supplier, which now serves almost 12.9m household accounts across the UK, said on Tuesday that pre-tax profits fell to £77.6m over the year to May 2024 from £283m the prior year. That was accompanied by a 1pc dip in turnover, which fell to £12.4bn.

It marks the second year of profitability in a row for Octopus since it was founded a decade ago, and comes amid a rapid expansion that saw it hire an additional 3,000 staff, growing its total headcount to 8,500.

This expansion helped it overtake British Gas to become the UK’s largest household supplier. British Gas had held that title since Margaret Thatcher privatised it in 1986.

The switch-up at the top of Britain’s household energy sector followed years of complaints about British Gas’s customer service that led to it being named the joint-worst supplier in the country last month, while Octopus was named the best.

It heralded a major upset in the balance of power between Octopus’s chief executive Greg Jackson and his long-standing rival, Chris O’Shea, the boss of British Gas owner Centrica.

Octopus said it had chosen to “sacrifice” higher profits to keep customer bills lower, investing £74m into lower prices. It also focused investment on green technology such as heat pumps, solar energy and so-called “clean” technologies, while a £628m cash injection from existing shareholders helped bolster its balance sheet.

An Octopus spokesman said: “We chose to invest our potential profit to deliver our ambitious growth strategy, demonstrating our commitment to building a more secure energy system with lower costs and better service.”

Founded in 2015, Octopus’s rise to prominence has been aided by a string of high-profile takeovers, adding millions of customers from collapsed firms such as Bulb and Avro Energy. It acquired Shell’s energy business in the UK and Germany last year.

The company ended its 2024 financial year with 7.95m customers, a 2.79m increase compared with the prior year. Over a million of its customers now reside outside of the UK.

Last year Octopus paid back around £3bn of funds to the Government that had been granted to it to facilitate the takeover of Bulb.

Mr Jackson said: “Octopus shows what’s possible with investors focused on the long term, rather than short-term profit maximisation. We’ve been able to focus on building outstanding technology, superb customer service and an incredible team. This is sustainable, responsible capitalism – creating value for society, planet and shareholders.”