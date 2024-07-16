Octopus plots wind turbine building spree under Labour

Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, is pushing ahead with Labour's manifesto promise to double production of onshore wind turbines - Jacob King/PA

Octopus Energy is poised to build hundreds of onshore wind turbines across the countryside as Labour pushes ahead with its manifesto promise to double production.

The company is preparing to submit planning applications this autumn for “multiple” onshore wind projects after Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, scrapped a de facto ban on new sites.

Octopus Energy Generation is proposing a sequence of projects across the country, including in the East of England and Yorkshire and the Humber.

A spokesman for the energy provider said: “We’re progressing multiple onshore wind projects and intend to submit planning applications in the autumn.”

Octopus’s plans show that Labour’s manifesto promise to work with the private sector to double onshore wind production by 2030 is gaining traction fast. It is expected to lead to swathes of turbines, including in traditional Tory heartlands in southern England.

Ms Reeves used her first major speech as Chancellor to immediately scrap the “absurd” ban on new onshore wind projects in England as part of Labour’s drive to boost growth.

This means reversing rules introduced in 2015 by David Cameron’s government, which made it a requirement that onshore wind projects could only be built with full support from local communities. This policy was a de facto ban because it meant that a single objection could stop an entire project from being built.

Ms Reeves also said the Government will consult on bringing onshore wind back into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime, which means that decisions on large developments will be taken at a national level, rather than by local authorities.

Ms Reeves said: “I am taking immediate action to deliver this Government’s mission to kickstart economic growth; and to take the urgent steps necessary to build the infrastructure that we need ... The system needs a new signal. This is that signal.”

Ed Milliband, the Energy Secretary, has also been quick to send signals to renewable energy businesses by intervening to approve three major solar farm developments in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, which had been met by fierce opposition, within days of taking office.

Octopus said the locations for its onshore wind sites will be led by where there is strong demand from local people who have signed up to its Fan Club scheme, which cuts electricity bills by up to 50pc when it is windy in the area.

The company said it has so far received more than 30,000 requests for turbines delivering cheaper energy bills through this model.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, a think tank, said: “Onshore wind is the cheapest way to generate electricity in the UK, so it brings down bills for everyone.”

Onshore wind farms can also be built particularly quickly compared to other forms of renewable energy projects, Ms Ralston said.

An onshore wind project takes four to eight years to build, whereas an offshore project takes seven to 11 years to construct, according to renewables giant Iberdrola.

“Unless we do that we will become increasingly dependent on foreign energy imports,” Ms Ralston added.