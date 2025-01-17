Octopus Energy overtakes British Gas as UK’s largest energy supplier

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Octopus Energy has become the country’s largest energy supplier by market share, it said on Friday, citing data from consultancy Cornwall Insights.

The data shows that Octopus Energy, which was launched nine years ago, has overtaken Centrica’s British Gas which had been the country’s largest energy supplier for the past 20 years.

“Just nine years after launching to the market, Octopus Energy has become the UK’s largest energy supplier, providing energy to more accounts than any other business,” Octopus Energy said in a statement.

Data compiled by Cornwall Insights showed Octopus serves 12.9 million households, giving it a 23.7% market share, compared with the next biggest supplier, which is British Gas, with a 23.1% share.

Centrica declined to comment on the data.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)